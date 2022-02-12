Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Sedona, Arizona scene. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

The changes for this week’s cycle are obvious. I’ve now repainted the sky as well as the foreground. The various shrubs have received some attention as well, now with a darker green above the shadows. Finally, I have added some paint to those two buttes.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.