Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Howdy. It’s that time again. Here’s a blast from the past.

The English language of this song tended to get considerably more airplay on in the area I lived in at the time, although I’d hear this version and even see the video on one of the UHF video shows of the era. The German version has more of a punch to it – and now there are subtitles for a rough translation.

See you, hopefully, next week. Cheers.