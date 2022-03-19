Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Victorian era house. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have now added some color to the painting. The house now stands in a green yard, with blue denoting placement of some future shrubs. I have also begun to paint the shadowed areas of the structure. Finally, a light watery blue has been painted in the sky.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.