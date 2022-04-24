Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman a contributing editor at the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Are Sens. Vitter and Inhofe Environmentalists?
June 17, 2015
Alberta Fires Worsen. Blame Climate Change
May 7, 2016
Casual Observation
November 3, 2019
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.