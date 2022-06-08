Thanks to season 4 of Stranger Things, this hit by Kate Bush made its way back to the charts in recent weeks:
I’m always glad to see a new generation introduced to the world of Kate Bush, who is still quite a creative powerhouse.
Cheers!
Thanks to season 4 of Stranger Things, this hit by Kate Bush made its way back to the charts in recent weeks:
I’m always glad to see a new generation introduced to the world of Kate Bush, who is still quite a creative powerhouse.
Cheers!
Join our users to read our prime articles