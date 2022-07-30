Hello again painting fans.
This week I will be continuing with the painting of Sedona, Arizona buttes. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.
I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.
When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.
Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.
For this week’s cycle I have concentrated on the details. Note those added to the buttes, green area and foreground. I have also revised the sky. The painting is now finished.
The current and final state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.
I’ll have a new painting to show you next week. See you then.