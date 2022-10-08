Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

=Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Bodiam Castle in the UK. The photo that I’m using is seen directly below.

I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.

Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have repainted the moat. It now appears as a greenish color. Moving to the castle, I have added to the shadows. Finally, I have repainted the foreground greenery.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.

I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.

