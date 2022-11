Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Greetings, everyone! The middle of a very long week is upon us once more. I thought I’d treat you to some live Miles Davis from 1973.

This is arguably my favorite era of Miles Davis (1970-1975). The lineup would shift slightly during that era, but the raw power of that music and its reflection of a society bereft of idealism would remain intact.

Cheers!