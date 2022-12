Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Greetings and salutations! This is the last midweek cafe & lounge for the year. Let’s close things out with Herbie Hancock getting the Headhunters back together.

The intro is just so much fun. I hope you all enjoy it. As always, I am grateful to still have a space at the Frog Pond to call home. Here’s to whatever comes next in the new year.

Cheers!