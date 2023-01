Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Howdy, howdy. We’ve made it halfway through another week. This time around I have a little something that is very contemporary, but reminds me of some of the recording artists ECM would sign during the mid to late 1970s. This stuff is meditative, almost ambient. It’s not elevator music, by a longshot – too much is happening to just numb one to life. This is music to be felt.

If you like any type of music that is at least jazz-adjacent, give this artist, Cole Pulice, a chance.

Cheers.