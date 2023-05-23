Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

After a brief hiatus, I am back. The next few weeks may be a bit more hit or miss, depending on some my circumstances. In the meantime, I’ll take a break from Miles Davis and move on to some other music from my excessively eclectic archives.

I was one of those rare teens and young adults back in the late 1970s and into the 1980s who really enjoyed punk and its many offshoots but also openly acknowledged a deep love and respect for progressive rock. That led to its share of heated arguments. So it goes. This piece was written by Steve Howe, who was in Yes at the time. As far as I know, Howe didn’t have much in the way of formal musical training, but he’d clearly listened to quite a bit of Spanish and Classical guitar pieces, and he crafted a piece that connects every time I hear it.

It’s somewhat reminiscent of some of the music my dad would put on the record player after it was time for me to go to bed. Certainly a number of my earliest memories include hearing the sound of a solo acoustic guitar gently filtering its way through the walls of each room of the house as I was getting ready to drift off into slumber.

Enjoy. I’ll check in periodically to see who stops by. Cheers.