Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

I wasn’t going to let Summer Solstice (in the Northern Hemisphere) pass without a midweek post. It’s been an eventful last couple weeks. That includes a severe storm that hit our area overnight right after I got home from a work site. The tree itself was not salvageable, so we had it cut down and stumped. If nothing else, we get a bit more natural light in the northern facing rooms in our home. That works for me.

I’ll drop some Aphex Twin to start:

Apparently my kids will remember me as the one who introduced them to Aphex Twin’s music.

Happy Summer Solstice!