Hello again painting fans.
This week I will be continuing with the Cape May, New Jersey scene. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.
I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.
When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.
Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.
For this week’s cycle I have added an area of light paint to the far rear. I have also repainted the sky.
The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.
I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.