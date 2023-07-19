Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

It’s that time again. Here’s a bit of a blast from the past. Right around the end of the 1990s, a number of DJs, including Tranquility Bass, got to remix Steve Reich’s compositions. The whole album is stunning, and hopefully gave a new generation a reason to delve into the original pieces. This one, which was simply referred to as “Megamix”, was a mix of several early pieces that Steve Reich composed and released in the late 1960s and early 1970s. For those wondering about the connection minimalism has with ambient music and many strains of electronic music, including what, for lack of a better word, we’ll call turntablism, look/listen no further. This was Tranquility Bass at his finest:

Cheers!