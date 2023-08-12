First things first. Brendan and I changed the name of our podcast from Progress Podcast to Progress Pondcast. We just went live with Episode 2 which focuses on decisions made last week by the Washington Post. In particular, we examine their choice of our old friend Joe Klein, aka Joke Line, to write an opinion piece on President Joe Biden’s unforgivable compassion for his son Hunter who Klein compares to Timothy McVeigh and Dylann Roof.

I’m not kidding.

I went through the archives here and found some typical stories I wrote about Klein back in the early days of the liberal blogosphere, which included:

And, you get the picture. Looking back, Klein can really take credit for one thing and that’s identifying Glenn Greenwald as a terrible person before that was widely known and accepted. Otherwise, he deserved everything he got. But I also noticed that I have only made reference to Joke Line one time since 2008, and that was a piece I wrote in 2016 called Joe Klein Says the Strangest Things. In that article, I wrote that Klein “sounds like a…McGovern Baby battered spouse,” who “seems to have an aversion to the left [that] leads him to say the dumbest things.”

Anyway, he wants Biden to set his lone surviving son Hunter on fire and launch him into space, and Brendan and I disagree with that approach and with the Washington Post‘s decision to dig Klein up out of the political punditry graveyard and promote his point of view.

We also wonder why the Washington Post did a hard reporting piece on all the reasons why maybe we might not want to put Donald Trump in prison even if he’s convicted of some of the most serious crimes ever committed by an American in the country’s entire history. They are basically advocating that Trump be confined to one of his luxurious resorts and maybe do some highway trash cleanup as penance. Brendan and I don’t understand how this sort of punishment fits the crime, nor why the Washington Post is putting the horse so far before the cart.

