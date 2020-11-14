About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Well, if that’s their plan, they’ll fu%k it up. The media constantly wants these guys to be brainiacs with all sorts of brilliant schemes, instead they are a couple of over the hill, STD addled drug addicts. If they had a plan, they never followed it.
God, that press conference next to the adult store was the icing on the four year cake. The story just got better and better. I laughed my a$$ off for a whole day.
“But what is life, but to make sport of our neighbors, and laugh at them in our turn”. Mr. Bennet
Ever the con man, Conald is causing confusion and distress in any way he can think up. In the hope that he can swing a keep out of jail deal on the federal level, by swinging a pardon from wherever he can get one. And on the state level by hoping to buffalo state AG’s into believing that he’s just too much trouble to prosecute. A complex game in which the victim becomes a bully. Many people are bamboozled by this and give up trying toi figure it out, and just choose to believe whatever the showman says. Doesn’t Mary Trump say… Read more »