Greetings. Another midweek has arrived. I took a break last week, because it was simply a difficult week. Anniversaries that remind one of the deaths of loved ones are inevitably difficult. I am a bit better this week, even if our aching planet is clearly on fire.

On that note, I seem to find comfort in music I listened to when times were seemingly simpler. This is a song by Wire that I love to put on repeat.

Enjoy the tunes. Feel free to post some as well. Cheers.