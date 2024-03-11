I’d like to wish my mother a happy 92nd Birthday. It’s also my nine-and-a-half year sobriety anniversary, which I wouldn’t ordinarily mention except Robert Downey Jr. won an Oscar on Sunday night for best supporting actor. He thanked his terrible childhood, his publicist, agent and stylist, and most importantly his lawyer Tom Hansen for all the time he spent “trying to get me insured and bailing me out of the hoosegow, thanks bro!”

People can laugh, but it’s actually not all that funny. Rather it is inspiring to see Downey persevere. I’m proud of him and all the people who helped him along the way. His performance in Oppenheimer was outstanding. Staying sober is even better.

Speaking of another performer, Donald Trump aggressively defamed E. Jean Carroll at a rally in Georgia over the weekend.

Sometimes it’s not good to be rich. I just posted a 91 million dollar bond. 91 million. On a fake story. Totally made up story. Think of it. 91 million. I could say things about what it would cost normally. 91 million. Based on false accusations made about me by a woman that I knew nothing about. Didn’t know. Never heard of. I know nothing about her. She wrote a book. She said things. And when I denied it I said, “It’s so crazy. It’s false.” I got sued for defamation. That’s where it starts… The woman didn’t even know when it happened. And she admitted on Anderson Cooper, she said, “I think it was sexy.” Can you believe this. 91 million.

The New York Times reports that Trump defamed Carroll again on Monday morning and that Carroll’s lawyer looks at every statement Trump makes about her client and could definitely sue him a third time for defamation.

As Trump noted, he came up with a 91 million bond so he can protect his assets while he appeals the defamation verdicts against him, but he’s gonna need a bond well north of the $464 million he owes to New York State from the business fraud case he lost, and he’s gonna need it by the end of March. Where is that money coming from? We’re talking about half a billion dollars.

And let’s be clear about something. He’s going to lose these appeals and it won’t matter if he’s elected president. He’ll still owe all this money.

He’s basically a ruined man who is floating along on the current of his cult status. Let’s see if we can figure out who might want to float a half billion loan to keep Trump aloft.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said former President Trump would not give “a penny” to support Ukraine in its war against Russia after the two met at Trump’s Florida estate Mar-a-Lago last week. Orbán told Hungarian news channel M1 that Trump wants peace in the Russian war against Ukraine, and the Hungarian leader said he backed his vision to achieve that. “I don’t see any other person as determined and strong as Donald Trump,” Orbán told M1, saying Trump “will not give a single penny to the Ukrainian-Russian war, therefore the war will end.”

As the Church Lady would say, “Could it be………Putin?”