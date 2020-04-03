Image Credits: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo..

You know things have gotten tense in the Big Apple when the New York Times starts headlining columns with the title: Jared Kushner is Going to Get Us All Killed. It’s not really accurate though. A few of us will live, and it’s really Donald Trump who is ultimately responsible for all the excess deaths occurring with this pandemic.

I know where Michelle Goldberg is coming from, however, even if I wouldn’t use Gabrial Sherman clickbait anonymous quotes as my starting point. She details all of Kushner’s failings, going back to his time at Harvard. It’s probably unnecessary to harp on all of that. He’s failing in the here and now:

According to Sherman, when New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, said that the state would need 30,000 ventilators at the apex of the coronavirus outbreak, Kushner decided that Cuomo was being alarmist. “I have all this data about I.C.U. capacity,” Kushner reportedly said. “I’m doing my own projections, and I’ve gotten a lot smarter about this. New York doesn’t need all the ventilators.” (Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top expert on infectious diseases, has said he trusts Cuomo’s estimate.) Even now, it’s hard to believe that someone with as little expertise as Kushner could be so arrogant, but he said something similar on Thursday, when he made his debut at the White House’s daily coronavirus briefing: “People who have requests for different products and supplies, a lot of them are doing it based on projections which are not the realistic projections.”

It seems clear that Kushner fancies himself an expert, and he’s the farthest thing from an expert on Clovid-19 or anything related to health care. But is it really his fault that his father-in-law doesn’t trust anyone else to deal with pretty much anything of importance? I’m not interested in Kushner, and never have been. He’s just a byproduct of Trump’s paranoia and incompetence. It’s not Kushner who is killing us.