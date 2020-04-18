Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Got a Question? – Ask the White House
August 30, 2005
My Prebuttal to the State of the Union Speech
January 28, 2008
A Pilgrim’s Progress. Obama’s March To The (Used-To-Be) White House.
January 27, 2008
Hard Work at the White House (with poll!)
July 13, 2005
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- What Do the Wisconsin Results Mean for November? 4 comments | posted on April 14, 2020
- Who Is Willing to Die First for the Economy? 15 comments | posted on April 15, 2020
- Donald Trump and His Fake Rebels 11 comments | posted on April 13, 2020
- Did Covid-19 Escape from a Chinese Lab? 10 comments | posted on April 14, 2020
- Joe Biden the Uniter 2 comments | posted on April 17, 2020
- It’s Great News That Joe and Bernie are Making Nice 8 comments | posted on April 13, 2020
- You Can’t Analyze Our Politics Without Talking About Covid-19 6 comments | posted on April 16, 2020
- Will We All Be Better for this Pandemic? 4 comments | posted on April 11, 2020
- Texas Republicans Say Fear of Dying No Reason Not to Vote in Person 5 comments | posted on April 17, 2020
- Free Fauci and Birx 2 comments | posted on April 18, 2020
Great points. A small correction–her name is Birx, not Blix.