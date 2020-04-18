Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Grand Canyon. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas.

When last seen the painting appears as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have now filled in all the shadows with a deep blue color. Note the the distant buttes along the horizon have received the same treatment. I hav also overpainted the sky. You can now see where I am going with this. There is already a sense of being deep in the landscape.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.