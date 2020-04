Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

With John Oliver on hiatus, it’s time to try out some of our other late night hosts. Here’s Seth Meyers:

Infotainment seems to be the word of the day.

Remember: don’t drink or inject any disinfectants/cleaning products or try to insert UV lights into any orifices treat COVID-19. Just because Trump says to jump off a cliff…you know the rest.

If you must drink anything, enjoy your favorite alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage.

Cheers.