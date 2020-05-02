Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
What Biden Needs: Justice Clinton
January 11, 2013
Supreme Court Overturns Roe v Wade
August 2, 2007
How a Whistleblower Accomplished What Mueller Could Not
September 24, 2019
Round-Up: Democrats and SCOTUS
July 26, 2005
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Chris Cillizza Tries To Replay 2016, But His Credibility Is Shot To Hell 5 comments | posted on April 29, 2020
- It’s Okay to Panic 18 comments | posted on April 27, 2020
- A Georgia Coroner Lays It Out 4 comments | posted on April 26, 2020
- Trump Is In Bad Shape 8 comments | posted on May 1, 2020
- Republicans Have Advice for Joe Biden 15 comments | posted on April 28, 2020
- Poe’s Law In Action 4 comments | posted on April 30, 2020
- Sanders Ran a Bad Campaign 13 comments | posted on May 1, 2020
- The President is Impossibly Stupid 1 comment | posted on April 24, 2020
- Yes, Justin Amash’s Candidacy Will Help Trump 5 comments | posted on April 29, 2020
- Sanders’ Delegates Are Getting a Raw Deal 7 comments | posted on April 28, 2020
One way to get it started is to ban POC from owning any firearm, MAGA won’t claim to care about the constitution then.
Example? MAGA cares about not being able to go to the beach or get a haircut, but doesn’t say a word about POC being forced to work in pestilence ridden meal packing plants.
We are fucked.
Remember when Gov. Ronald Reagan freaked out about Black Panthers with guns walking around and enacted gun control?
Remember when FOX freaked out about the ‘Black Panthers’ in…..2012? Now FOX is supporting armed terrorists in state houses.
.
Surprise!!!! Racist bastards.
“Trudeau has too much power here for my taste” is a little laughable. What’s notable about the Canadian system is how *little* power the Prime Minister has in most areas. The Provinces have extensive autonomy in many domains that would make them the envy of any ambitious governor in the US. (This is one characteristic that helps keep Québec in the federation.) I emigrated to Canada 10 years ago and until somewhat recently held onto a nostalgic reverence for the Constitution and the founding fathers. That started eroding quickly as I watched how Obama was hamstrung by the senate. My… Read more »
It turned out that our two party system is indeed a suicide pact.