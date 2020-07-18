About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Right-wing think tank reports as FBI domestic "intelligence"
February 3, 2006
Imperfect Justice
February 15, 2014
The SCOTUS Will Upend the Electorate
October 4, 2019
FBI Wants Jack Anderson’s Files
April 19, 2006
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Here’s How Many Senate Seats I Think the Democrats Will Win 8 comments | posted on July 12, 2020
- From Here On, Everyday Will Be the Worst Day of Trump’s Political Life 4 comments | posted on July 10, 2020
- Trump is Killing the Conservative Movement 12 comments | posted on July 12, 2020
- The GOP’s Self-Perpetuating Racist Wheel of Death 9 comments | posted on July 17, 2020
- Shut Everything Down and Remove Trump 15 comments | posted on July 16, 2020
- Is Chris Christie the Future of the GOP? 13 comments | posted on July 14, 2020
- It’s Biden Who Has the Enthusiasm Advantage 9 comments | posted on July 15, 2020
- Will Missouri and Montana Become Toss-Up States? 4 comments | posted on July 13, 2020
- Trump Should Be Impeached for the Stone Commutation 6 comments | posted on July 13, 2020
- Yes, Pelosi Should Impeach Trump Again 8 comments | posted on July 11, 2020
Never forget that many people wrote letters to Lewis apologizing for their actions, asking for forgiveness, and him giving it without hesitation.
Meanwhile, Sheriff Jim Clark says in 2006 before he died in 2007, “Basically, I’d do the same thing today if I had to do it all over again.”
We shall overcome, some day.
Thanks for including Rev. Vivian in this post. He started in the movement in 1947, helping to desegregate public facilities in Peoria, IL. Twelve years later he and Lewis were among the remarkable group of leaders in Nashville mentored by Rev. Jim Lawson. He created an organization that was the model for Upward Bound. He was a leader in dismantling the KKK into the 1980s and 90s. https://masscommons.wordpress.com/2013/08/16/without-people-like-c-t-vivian-thered-be-no-presidential-medal-of-freedom/