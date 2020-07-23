Prime content is available to paid members, please join us
About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Cultivating Food Security in Africa
February 19, 2010
Is Virginia Headed for a New Charlottesville?
January 10, 2020
Books
November 23, 2009
Reducing Food Waste: Making the Most of Our Abundance
June 28, 2011
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- The GOP’s Self-Perpetuating Racist Wheel of Death 12 comments | posted on July 17, 2020
- Trump and the GOP Are On a Path Toward Total Political Annihilation 11 comments | posted on July 19, 2020
- Trump’s Chris Wallace Interview is a Stain on Our Nation 8 comments | posted on July 20, 2020
- Sad President’s Stupid Convention Looks Dead 12 comments | posted on July 20, 2020
- Why Biden Might Be Trump’s Kryptonite 10 comments | posted on July 21, 2020
- Texas is Biden’s For the Taking 7 comments | posted on July 22, 2020
- From Here On, Everyday Will Be the Worst Day of Trump’s Political Life 0 comments | posted on July 10, 2020
- Seeking Attention and Better Polls, Trump Revives the Coronavirus Briefing 4 comments | posted on July 22, 2020
- A Day to Celebrate the Courage of Our Civil Rights Heroes 9 comments | posted on July 18, 2020
- Shut Everything Down and Remove Trump 6 comments | posted on July 16, 2020