Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Wilderstein, the Hudson Valley home of FDR cousin Daisy Suckley. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly above.

I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.

Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have now covered all the white areas on the building with a preliminary layer of paint. The shadows are a bit murky but things will change soon enough. Stay tuned.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.

I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.