About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
I just don’t see how a premature announcement of some faux vaccine is going to benefit him, even on the cusp of the election. I think it’s just a grand delusion on his part. No one , not even the most loyal Trumpster, is going to rush in to get it, the only ones who will stand up and tout this “miracle” are already known as his loyal sycophants. The general public, at large, is just going to wait until the larger scientific community is on board with a fully vetted vaccine. He has simply shown his cards so often… Read more »
Trump has every intention of making sure a vaccine is available by the middle of October. How? By buying it from Putin. That’s the vaccine he’s counting on. With so many companies formally agreeing to not circumvent FDA rules regardless of what Trump wants, it’s the only one that will be ready. And when Trump tells his followers to take it, they will. Don’t think things can’t get worse with how the government is handling this, it can get far worse, and will. I’m reminded of what the head of vaccine development at the CDC said a couple weeks ago:… Read more »