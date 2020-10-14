About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Well, the necessary first step is to end Gravedigger of Democracy McConell’s 6 year Reign of Terror. Without that, “victory” is just more rearranging of the Titanic’s deck chairs. I do want to say that there are other work-arounds out there available to Congress if one reads Article III, sec 2 of the Constitution closely. Yes, there’s no doubt whatever that a Congress and president can simply increase the size of any federal court they want by statute. That really can’t be challenged by a rightwing Supreme Court. But the Constitution also provides that the Congress can create “exceptions” to… Read more »
I partially agree with you. My issue is that if the end result is an expanded court, it’s better to do in early in a Biden administration. Otherwise the pressure from the useful idiots in the media as well as repug outrage will cause massive electoral damage in 2022. I believe we need to dump the filibuster, expand the courts and hold the line in congress for two presidential terms in order to lock in the changes necessary to save this nation. Its a tall order. But if the action happens in 2022, I can see an uninformed public giving… Read more »
Hello. I just threw it out there as an “all options” idea. Given that Gravedigger McConnell’s obvious strategy (which he’s already basically admitted) is to take the nation into a second Great Depression by refusing any new Covid relief, we on the left and center either end his Reign of Terror on Nov 3 or we don’t. And if we do, the legislative filibuster will either be abolished in the first 60 days of the new Congress, or the nation will go into its final death spiral. If Biden doesn’t understand this, his presidency is doomed before it began. We… Read more »
I’m not sure why it’s a bad thing. If there’s one thing the last two decades have taught us it’s that the public doesn’t care about norm violations at all. What the public cares about is results. If ambitious agendas require creative policy solutions which include a robust judicial jobs program then so be it. People will reward the pols who actually get stuff done. Because when people ask why the norm was broken they can point to the public option and say see, that wouldn’t exist if not for getting rid of the filibuster or expanding the SC or… Read more »
This.
You could elect a Democrat as President, have him enact center-right policy, and the Republican Party will still declare that President as illegitimate and do everything in their power to prevent that President from doing anything. Bill Clinton was probably the most successful center-right President in history, and he got Impeached for it.
Didn’t Obama mainstream this at the John Lewis funeral? I mean, he mentioned adding seats to the Supreme Court, adding Puerto Rico and DC as states and ending the filibuster. This should not be controversial for the Democratic Party. I have to honestly ask what the point is for supporting Democrats, if after we give them the presidency and senate – and they fail to stand up for us.
If it isn’t Unconstitutional on its face, it needs to be an option on the table for January 20th, 12:01pm, IF Biden wins and Democrats take the Senate. The Republican Party doesn’t give one fuck if the Democrats don’t break any “norms” and run the government from the Center-Right. The Republican Party, in order to continue the destruction of this country, WILL declare Biden as a Communist Socialist Fascist Terrorist and will do everything in their power to finish destroying the country. Day 1: Nuke the fucking filibuster. Pass a $1.8T bill to give every US Adult $10,000, no means… Read more »
1. Add six or more states. This should be the first course of action before anything else. This limits any political backlash in purple states and allows for democratic government that majorities want and say they want, while also allowing for power to be cemented.
2. Expand the courts or strip them of their jurisdiction for certain legislative affairs. Seems self-explanatory.
3. Pass new civil rights legislation.