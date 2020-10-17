Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of Jerome, Arizona. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

There are a number of changes for this week’s cycle. The two closest storefronts have received details including doors and windows. Above, the two hanging signs have been revised with some minimal detail. The house at the start of the curve has received windows as well. In the street, the black Jeep has received a bit of attention.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.