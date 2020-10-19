About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
They are indeed bloody hands. One would hope this pandemic has pulled the mask off the entire sociopathic entity otherwise known as the Republican Party. Anything less than a landslide ushering in a new political era will disappoint me immensely. I’m prepared to be disappointed.
413EV
290EV.
Right-wing authoritarians always come home.
My cousin called the life squad yesterday for her mom and dad. They were diagnosed last week for Covid. My aunt is a two time cancer survivor, and my uncle has chronic leukemia. He was having trouble breathing and she is coughing and running a fever. Fuck Donald Trump. Fuck Him all the way to the gates of hell. And put every one of his supporters in the line right behind him. I want Trump to personally suffer an horrific and tortuous death. The man is beyond vile and inhumane. It didn’t have to be this way. This was the… Read more »
I want Trump to lose bigly, get stopped on a runway in the process of fleeing, and serve out a nice long prison sentence in the US. I hope Trump lives to 100.
I really wish that I could believe we live in a country where I would have the privilege of seeing Trump shuffle into a courtroom in shackles for all his crimes. Sadly, I don’t think that will happen. I don’t think he will suffer any personal consequences, other than maybe some financial ones, for all of the horrific things he has done and overseen. There are more than enough powerful and wealthy people who have benefitted greatly from the Trump grift to make certain that his financial spread is covered, and that he walks away from all of this with… Read more »