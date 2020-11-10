About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Cosign.
Adding: I’ve got a strong bias against appointing senators: 1) most of them *don’t* have experience running large organizations (or anything bigger than their senate staff); 2) in a narrowly divided Senate, appointing a senator from a red or swing state—or even a blue state with a Republican governor—means the risk of losing a Senate seat is too high; 3) even appointing blue state senators means a loss of seniority and power and skill in the Senate.
There are plenty of qualified people to fill all of these Cabinet positions. Appoint ones who won’t weaken the party’s power elsewhere.
So you figure the Dems are not good at bringing along talent or picking them. Prolly right. But don’t you think the party should do better?
I agree In the main with your comments. But I am not sure Sanders should be given a spot. He strikes me as too ideological. And I’ve heard the charges about Klobuchar but remain unconvinced. You want a real a real expert who understands money at Treasury take a hard look at Stephanie Kelton, yeah that one.