About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Related Posts
Knowing Your Cowards
November 5, 2013
Human Rights NGOs Not Wanted in Egypt and Israel
December 30, 2011
#HimToo – Iran Deal Scrapped [Update]
May 8, 2018
Login
Donate
Choose the option below that works best for you.
Popular Posts
- Trump’s Last Act: Risking National Security to Honor the Confederacy 5 comments | posted on November 25, 2020
- Self-Interest Explains Why GOP Officeholders Tolerate Trump’s Election Antics 13 comments | posted on November 23, 2020
- How Trump Killed Political Blogging 9 comments | posted on November 27, 2020
- Savor the Moment 11 comments | posted on November 24, 2020
- Has This All Been a Bad Dream? 5 comments | posted on November 21, 2020
- House Democrats Put GSA Administrator Emily Murphy in a Tough Spot 1 comment | posted on November 20, 2020
- I’ve Reached My Breaking Point 0 comments | posted on November 19, 2020
- Assassinating Scientists is Not a Sound Policy 8 comments | posted on November 28, 2020
- The Vote by Mail Triumph 2 comments | posted on November 20, 2020
- The Republican Candidates Shouldn’t Be Favored in Georgia 0 comments | posted on November 18, 2020
If the Iranians intend to stick to a renewed JCPOA this will make no difference. Analogy: I have a baker who can make a pie. I don’t want pie. Therefore the loss of the baker is irrelevant. Iran can still be furious at the violation of their sovereignty, but it will have no downstream effect unless, of course, they intended to develop nuclear weapons. An overlooked story that may be relevant. We have recently retrofitted some F-35s to be able to carry nuclear dumb bombs. The US has a wide array of possible delivery platforms for nuclear weapons that do… Read more »
When I was very young we had practices to “hide” from the bomb that we almost knew for sure was coming via Moscow at any moment. Even as little tykes we knew this was pure bullshit. Hide from a hydrogen bomb? Surely you jest. At the time I thought if I had the time I would ride the subway into NY and hang out in Times Square. Surely they would drop one near there and I could end the bullshit. I mean who the fuck wants to play baseball in a blue glowing haze? And yet we are still playing… Read more »
The most frustrating part of being against Empire is having to deal with “Realpolitik” and actions like “assassination”. Euphemisms for phrases that are more accurate, simply because of the spectre of Empire. Want to know what this assassination actually was, if you remove the filter of Empire? Terrorism. The US commits terrorism, and our satellite states commit terrorism, because of “American Exceptionalism”, or “American Interests”, which are just euphemisms for extra-legal activities of Empires that are allowed to stand because there’s no one to stand up to the Empire. We fly death robots over foreign countries, launch missiles that kill… Read more »
Empire IMO is an outdated term. We have acted like an empire at times – the Mexican-American war being an example. But we are not at present controlling any land whose people or government don’t want us there. No one pays tribute – and that is one of the definitions of an empire. It’s an odd empire that pays its supposed vassal states rather than the other way around. We are simply a superpower primarily concerned with stability, because the status quo works well for us. A status quo power with the ability to extend our power anywhere not protected… Read more »
It’s cognitive dissonance to say the US isn’t an Empire. In fact, it always has been, even before it was a country. The US started out as colonies of an Empire, decided that they’d be just fine without Mother Empire, and then started a program of expansion. Hell, “Manifest Destiny” is just a precursor to German “Lebensraum” – and it was done using the same tactics: warfare and genocide. Empires start out expanding outwards, physically. They almost always end up hollowing themselves out financially just to maintain their present-or-shrinking borders – typically what is thought of as an Empire in… Read more »