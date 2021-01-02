About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
If we win in GA I’d be fine with it if and only if it means meaningfully moving legislation. Romney supports a child allowance and has worked with Michael Bennet on the issue. He is very conservative on immigration, but maybe he’d abandon that to support some sort of immigration reform. The child allowance is the only major issue I know for sure he has an interest in.
What other overlap is there (aside from the obvious topic at hand)?
The thing about Romney is he’s relatively unprincipled*. He started out politically as an independent and voted for Paul Tsongas in 1992. He ran as a pro-choice Republican against Ted Kennedy in 1994, and as a “moderate” with “progressive” views for governor of Massachusetts in 2002. As governor, he raised fees on gun licenses, cut corporate tax loopholes, signed health care reform legislation, and changed his stance on abortion (in advance of running for president). He ran for president in 2008 as moderate and in 2012 as a “hard-core conservative” who opposed the ACA (which was based on “Romneycare”). Romney’s… Read more »
I think there’s a lot of truth to that, but I don’t think voting for trumps impeachment was advantageous for him and he voted for it nonetheless. While he is an opportunist, and politicians in general will move, they do have some principles. Romney seems committed to opposing immigration for example.
Thanks for your response. Currently, Romney describes himself as being to the right of Donald Trump on immigration. In the mid-2000s he was in favor of a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. As with many issues, he’s changed his views, and more than once*. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_positions_of_Mitt_Romney#Immigration
*Again, not necessarily a criticism. The country could use more Republican officeholders who are willing to cut deals…and more Democratic ones who are good at cutting deals.
I remember a little of his tenure in Massachusetts, and my understanding is he was someone you could work with.
Has he always been hostile to immigration? I ask because Mormons have a history of being friendly to immigrants, largely due to their experience in Mexico when many, including Mitt’s grandpa or great-grandpa left the US when they weren’t allowed to practice polygamy.
Yeah, Mitt likes holding and wielding power. As with many issues, his views on immigration have “evolved” over the years (and give every sign that they could “evolve” again if he saw some political advantage to it). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_positions_of_Mitt_Romney#Immigration
I don’t think Romney has the slightest intention of becoming a Democrat. I think he has more influence as a Republican. And I do think he could win reelection in Utah. https://kutv.com/news/local/romneys-job-approval-rating-climbs-in-utah-according-to-new-poll Also, he is not in the same position as during the impeachment trial, because not all Republican senators will get on board the crazy train opposing the election results. Even the Trumpies know that. More likely the “sane” Republicans are mulling over the possibility of a third party; if they did that, they could cripple what’s left of the GOP on the national level, and they would probably… Read more »
“Romney sees the “ill-conceived endeavor” as dangerous and completely indefensible, and asks, “Has ambition so eclipsed principle?” Romney said that? Fuckin’ Mitt Romney, poster boy for ambition eclipsing principle in 2012? Good Lord! Don’t forget he also sidled up to Trump to try get a cabinet appointment after first declaring himself a never Trumper. If anyone has ever made clear his soul is for sale, it’s pretty-boy Mitt. I’m super skeptical he’d consider caucusing with Democrats. It’s Utah and he’s a popular Mormon so maybe he could win an election as an independent. But I doubt he could if he… Read more »
“Romney would often be more valuable as a Republican offering a bipartisan sheen to a few issues than as an actual tie-breaker.” Yep. And would be even more valuable as part of a “Blue Dog”-like caucus with other centrist Republicans. Apologies to those who’ve heard this before from me, but the failure of centrist Republicans over the past 12 years to create such a caucus with which they could wield the balance of power in the Senate remains (to me) the single biggest political mystery in Washington. (Closely followed by the single biggest journalistic mystery: that nobody has written a… Read more »
They don’t do it because they don’t want to face primary opponents. They’re more afraid of them than of us. If they just make a moderate noise every now and again but don’t actually step on toes, they feel themselves far safer.
Witnessed Mitt “saving” the Winter Olympics for Utah (he knew what palms had to be greased without skimming too much off the top). He’s got at least two more terms left before his warranty expires.
We’re clearly in the midst of some sort of realignment. My best hope is that we will eventually come out of it with two essentially moderate parties led by competent people committed to constructive compromise. A mass movement of moderate Republicans to the Democratic Party might be the next step necessary in the short run but that would probably abandon the Republican Party to their hard right wing and lead to a painful split within the Democratic Party down the road. To sum: I dunno.
Plus, every time a sane Republican defects to the Democrats, it makes the GOP just a little more radical. On this – is there any point in worrying whether the GOP will become more radical? Emphatically NO. I have felt that Trump will be the fining agent that will coagulate all the particulates in the radical right. The pied piper of the swamp. Perhaps there will be a new principled opposition that will rise from its ashes – and Rmoney can be the crystal seed for that. He was the former presidential candidate – more than anyone else he has… Read more »
Can he stay a Republican (rather than e.g. changing to an independent) and caucus with the Dems? If Dems get one more seat elsewhere, that would depose Mitch and be a way of saying “I claim leadership of the Republican party from those who have shirked their duty to the nation.” Not that any Republicans would listen….
Chances just went a bit up with the latest tape
Romney finds himself in an interesting space. There’s this strange fissure in the GOP that isn’t necessarily about ideology per se but more about whether or not to value democratic institutions in this country. As much as I think of Romney as an ass, he’s on the “value democratic institutions” side of that split. He has a handful of vocal Senators who agree with him. As of this writing there are about seven or so Representatives who appear to also be on the “value democratic institutions” side of the equation. The rest of the party (to be Captain Obvious about… Read more »
Rmoney isn’t an ally, but he could be useful. IF the Democrats take both seats, Rmoney switching, or at least caucusing with the Democrats, could net him a Chairmanship.