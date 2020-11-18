About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
A true wild card is that the timing of certification, and thus a Trump meltdown, aligns with the meat of the campaign. Trump will eat his own first. We can all hope that the two Republican candidates get pulled into defending the biggest whinny ass titty baby America has ever produced.
I’m concerned that many voters wanted the split party outcome due to a misunderstanding of how checks and balances work. I think a lot of people think that if you have a Democratic president you need to have a Republic House and Senate to keep them in check. And maybe in a situation where you have one party which doesn’t care about the law that’s probably true (as we recently saw). But I think the intention of the design of the system was that members of one’s own party would police you which is obviously not what’s happened recently.
I agree with Rachel Bitecofer that they have to nationalize the elections and connect these two races to control of the Senate. It’s all about turnout.
It’s Georgia, so it’s still safe to bet that Republicans will be picking up both seats. Not guaranteed, but a safe bet. That said, with Abrams putting in the work getting people registered and educated, hopefully we can pick up both seats and give Harris a full-time job in the Senate. Honestly, they should just say loud and proud, that the only way anyone is getting any kind of COVID stimulus is if Ossoff and Warnock win…because it’s true. Anyone worried that it sounds like “socialism” is underestimating how many people believe that the government should be helping them during… Read more »
December 14th? Is that when mail in ballot voting starts? I thought the actual voting date is Jan 5?
This will be a turnout election. I donated what I could to one of the orgs involved in turnout in GA. I hope it helps. I hope my Georgian friends have got this one under control. Abrams has built one heck of a machine. In the meantime, take nothing for granted. Vote early if at all possible. If mail in is possible, do that. Just get the ballot mailed off very early, as the ponies seem to run a bit slow these days. Show up on more time, and we can put a lid on 2020. Candidates? Please focus on… Read more »
Since Trump doesn’t seem to be conceding and will continue to be the fascist he is, this should keep the Dems energized. The R SoS there I think it was, who said Trump’s attacks on mail in voting cost him 10k votes. I hear that at least 600k people have already requested absentee ballots, keep an eye on this number. I believe in Abrams. But the R side of the picture is whether Trump burns it all down, meaning he attacks the R candidates between now and election day. Nonzero chance of that. He might do it out of spite.