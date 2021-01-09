About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
Indeed. Rock bottom is when there’s nobody else to blame. Is this really rock bottom? I sure hope so. The silliness of the “it was actually ANTIFA” conspiracy theory just shows that there really is nobody else to blame.
I hope you’re right. But I suspect we will be dealing with armed jihadists and their sympathizers in law enforcement and those operating in society with a veneer of respectability that we don’t even know about for at least a generation. Constant vigilance will be needed to prevail over this insidious cancer from within that is ravaging our guts.
We’re better off for it.
History will not be kind. And it started being written as it happened.
.
Somehow I still don’t feel that we are out of this mess. I sure hope so. And I very much doubt we will escape more of this conservative scourge. It will be here forever it appears. There is no end to their lies. I mean they have found a thing talking about our debt and so called conservative values, whatever the hell that is.There are always those who somehow feel wronged and just loves them some make believe conservative goodness, perhaps now served by Hawley or Cruz. They do tell the nice tale.