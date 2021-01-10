About The Author
I’ve been meaning to figure out which cabinet members are still around and would be amenable to invoking the 25th, in case Trump’s delusions show him some other way of holding on to power or saving face. I’m not even sure how the cabinet makes the decision.
Thanks for this, Martin. Just the fact that Democrats like Rep. Clyburn are thinking they way they are is encouraging. Here’s one way that could play out: 1) The House immediately moves to impeach Trump next week. 2) Senate rules don’t allow it to be taken up immediately (unless McConnell decides to cut Trump loose and the Senate changes its rules to hold a quick trial and conviction). 3) Biden takes office and Democrats launch a first 100 days focused on 1) standing up a functioning government by approving executive nominees quickly; 2) legislative and executive action to deal with… Read more »
Haven’t verified this, but I have seen posted that at Clinton’s impeachment, it was regular Senate business in the morning and impeachment trial in the afternoon.
So trial could go forward promptly while other issues still being addressed.
“It’s probably a good time to invest in popcorn.”
Sweet, sweet music to my ears.