Hi photo lovers.

With an incoming Presidential Administration, I thought I should use a photo that is both a blast from the past and a nod to the future. The photo was taken July 4th, 2019, while I was on break from some work-related travel in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. This is one of numerous photos I took around the city while I was there for five days. I took advantage of the fact that daylight lasts well into the evening that early in the summer. There is quite a bit of street art around the Cool District, and this was one of numerous street murals I saw in early July. This one I like just because of the 3-D imagery, and its incorporation of Rotterdam’s city slogan: Make it happen. I was thinking quite a bit about that slogan as Biden and Harris were both being sworn in, as the first of numerous Executive Orders was signed, as the first Cabinet member was confirmed, and as the new Press Secretary interacted with the press in a fairly straight-forward manner, promising that press briefings would once again be daily occurrences. Make it happen. Getting to the point where in all the turmoil we have a fresh start is a testament to those who worked to make a Biden victory and control of both chambers of Congress happen. You only get what you give, as the song goes. In the past, I loved to travel. Not so much the process of traveling, but of being at a destination, exploring the culture, the sights, interacting with the local folks, etc. I hope in a year or two once more. I don’t what our future has in store for us, but it won’t be just a return to what was. What was ended when the pandemic began. There will a new set of perils and possibilities for us to experience as we all (not just nationally, but internationally) get enough vaccinations and treatments available to finally put an end to this pandemic. What those perils and possibilities will look like I cannot foretell with any certainty. I expect they will come into sharper relief and we’ll have a clearer picture in the months and years ahead. We have to fix what’s broken first. Make it happen.

I am still using my same equipment, and am no professional. If you are an avid photographer, regardless of your skills and professional experience, you are in good company here. Booman Tribune was blessed with very talented photographers in the past. At Progress Pond, we seem to have a few talented photographers now, a few of whom seem to be lurking I suppose.

I have been using an LG v40 ThinQ for over two years. It seems to serve me well, for now, but I know that the lives of these devices are limited. Most of my family seems to be gravitating toward iPhones, so I suspect I may eventually have to succumb and go to the Dark Side of The Force. In a recessionary environment, my default is to avoid major purchases for as long as possible. So, unless something really goes wrong with my current phone, I’ll stick to the status quo for as long as possible. Keep in mind that my last Samsung kept going for over four years (the last year was a bit touch and go). Once I do have to make a new smart phone purchase, the camera feature is the one I consider most important. So any advice on such matters is always appreciated. Occasionally I get to use my old 35 mm, but one of my daughters seems to have commandeered it. So it goes.

This series of posts is in honor of a number of our ancestors. At one point, there were some seriously great photographers who graced Booman Tribune with their work. They are all now long gone. I am the one who carries the torch. I keep this going because I know that one day I too will be gone, and I really want the work that was started long ago to continue, rather than fade away with me. If I see that I am able to incite a few others to fill posts like these with photos, then I will be truly grateful. In the meantime, enjoy the photos, and I am sure between Booman and myself we can pass along quite a bit of knowledge about the photo flog series from its inception back during the Booman Tribune days.

Since this post usually runs only a day, I will likely keep it up for a while. Please share your work. I am convinced that us amateurs are extremely talented. You will get nothing but love and support here. I mean that. Also, when I say that you don’t have to be a photography pro, I mean that as well. I am an amateur. This is my hobby. This is my passion. I keep these posts going only because they are a passion. If they were not, I would have given up a long time ago. My preference is to never give up.

Peace.