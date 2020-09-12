Hello again painting fans.
This week I will be continuing with the painting of Wilderstein, the Hudson Valley home of FDR cousin Daisy Suckley. The photo that I’m using (my own from a recent visit) is seen directly above.
I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.
When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.
Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.
Since last time I have concentrated my efforts on the sky. It now appears (sans pencil lines) in a nice blue with a hint of scattered clouds. The painting is now complete.
The current and final state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.
I’ll have a new painiting to show you next week. See you then.