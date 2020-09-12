About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
The number to focus on is less the differential and more Trump’s topline. If you, like me, expect third party voting to max out at 2%ish nationally, Trump’s numbers in these states needs to be high 40’s, not mired in low 40’s. It is one thing to say “trump is at 44% nationally but he might be 48-50% in key states allowing him to win the EC”. But these are low 40’s in the states he needs to win. Too close for comfort maybe in the sense that they aren’t signaling Biden probably winning by 12% nationally and therefore guaranteeing… Read more »
Frankly any number is too close for comfort givin that he will and is deploying corrupt and illigal tactics to shave the margins. As for his die hards: Whether it’s playing “bumper-boats” in a lake, or trump flag waving or walking the streets with AR-15s, looking for a confrontation, the core problem is the same. They are a cult. A cult of insecurity lead by one of the most insecure people walking the planet today. They’d rather eat a plate of shit than admit their flaws and cut bait. And so here we are. The one positive is that we… Read more »
The GOP has metastasized into s cult over a generation and Trump’s high floor reflects that. Biden, if the election retains any semblance of civic legitimacy should still prevail regardless. But for us to renew a civic society and institutions, a generation plus of sustained cult detoxification and deprogramming will be needed. Alas, its unlikely I’ll live long enough to see that thankless task completed.
“That number should clearly be zero, and yet a combination of mental incapacity and stubborn partisanship leads four in ten voters in these key battleground states to say something so stupid and morally incomprehensible that it makes me want to stick their heads in a furnace.”
– there fixed it for you…
Right-wing authoritarians do what their rightful authority says. They will ALL be out to vote. Any state +6 Biden is a toss-up, unless you hilariously think Republicans won’t be doing any election fraud, unlike every other election for the past 20+ years.
Do your part. Vote early, in person.
Freedom ain’t free.
This is your periodic reminder that Herbert Hoover got 40% of the vote in 1932, and that was 3+ years into the Great Depression with unemployment rate at 24% and the economy having shrunk an average of 8% a year for three consecutive years. Trump got 46% of the vote in 2016. If he gets that again this year and third party voters revert to 2008 levels, then Biden will win 52-52% of the popular vote (as did Obama). If the bottom falls out of Trump’s support and he loses, say, 10% of his 2016 supporters, he’ll *still* get 41-42%… Read more »
One thing to keep an eye on are comments Trump and cronies like Roger Stone make between now and election day. Stone is goading Trump to seize actual ballot boxes in Nevada, which is the sort of thing we’d expect in an authoritarian dictatorship such as what exists in Belarus, etc. Trump is still very eager to look for ways to shut down independent journalists and news outlets. No matter how good the poll numbers look, we’ve got to really keep an eye out for any efforts to ramp up voter intimidation, to engage in efforts to fix the vote,… Read more »
Martin, you’ve been saying for years that Democrats have to contest rural places. They’ve got to go into desperate parts of the nation and offer hope. They need to stop taking corporate money if it prevents them from making the case for anti-trust reform. They need to go to fundamentalist churches and speak truth to power. They need to say, “These people who claim to care about you and your interests, don’t. They care about turning poor people against each other because the only thing they truly care about is cutting taxes and regulations for their rich friends. Give us… Read more »
I like your idea but it may already be too late.:And our guy has not shown any great interest in campaigning.