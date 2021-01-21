About The Author
Martin Longman
Martin Longman is the web editor of the Washington Monthly. He is also the founder of Booman Tribune and Progress Pond. Before joining the Monthly, Martin was a county coordinator for ACORN/Project Vote and a political consultant. He has a degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University.
My wife kept crying, in a good way, all day. She was in tears during Biden’s speech and watching Kamila Harris and watching the press secretary. Just pure relief in her soul. I guess because I follow politics more carefully, I was focused on details like whether all the rumored executive orders would materialize. So no tears for me. But I’m so relieved. 2021 is kicking 2020’s ass and it’s only January!
Today was overwhelming for me. It’s like the stench of the last four years is gone and I’m learning to smell again. I actually took a nap in the afternoon, I think the last few weeks were mentally dragging me down, as I’m sure they were for most of y’all. The press conference was fantastic, and so many good things happened it’s hard to fathom just how nice it is to be proud of this country again. We made it possible. Let’s not give it away.
Since reading Martin’s article, I’ve been catching up. Had caught Biden’s speech this morning but missed most of the other festivities. The press conference was great. The poet laureate, amazing. Listening to her, I felt actual pride in being an American, something I’ve not felt in a long time. I used to sometimes get that feeling during the Obama years but not with any other administration, Democratic or Republican. Biden really is picking up where Obama left off. I’m beginning to feel optimistic. Not that Republicans won’t try to obstruct in every way possible. But that we have an administration… Read more »
Listening to that poem, and the little bit of trivia that she finished writing it on the eve of Jan 6th after seeing the capitol riots I just know that it will live on in infamy. It mirrors, in so many ways, the writing of the Star Spangled Banner during the 1812 war.
I was thinking of the Nina Simone song all day yesterday:
Birds flying high, you know how I feel
Sun in the sky, you know how I feel
Breeze driftin’ on by, you know how I feel
It’s a new dawn
It’s a new day
It’s a new life for me, yeah
And then John Legend brought it home!
Will this be the nadir of American politics? Let’s hope so!
It really felt like it was a day-long shower of soul cleansing for me. Every single thing that took place yesterday washed away from my psyche another small part of the stench and trauma of the last four-plus years. It is becoming apparent to me now just how much of a prisoner of war mentality I had taken on during the trauma of the Trump years. That press conference left me feeling almost giddy with excitement, just from the simple display of intelligence and competence. I am probably going to continue to have a hard time wrapping my mind and… Read more »
I had a semi-busy day and didn’t watch. Part of that was by design: after four years (and 2.5 months of nonsense) I decided to give myself a break for the day. A small luxury.
Utterly delighted to see our new president is a decent human being.
So….Brendan. Missing you on Twitter. Did you go and hurt someone’s fee-fee’s over there?