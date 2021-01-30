Hello again painting fans.
This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Chincoteague, Virginia scene. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.
I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.
When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.
Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.
There are some significant changes for this week’s cycle. I have now overpainted the blue once again. Over that I have started the green highlights as well as the the water. You can now get a good idea where I am going with this piece.
The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.
I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.
