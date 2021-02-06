Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Chincoteague, Virginia scene. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

There is limited progress for this week’s cycle but it has made for an easily seen difference. I have concentrated on the highlighted areas in the brush. I have now made distinct the areas just ahead of the trees as well as the extreme front and rear. Next week it will be finished.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.