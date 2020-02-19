Let’s start with a Beatles song:
This was my gateway into rock. And it also ended up being a gateway into how I’d view my corner of our aching planet.
“You’d better freeing your mind instead.”
This space is still here. Use it as needed.
When it comes to the Beatles, I can probably credit or blame an estranged uncle. Long story. “Revolution” stood out to me, and was one of those songs that seemed to guide me as a teen and young adult activist. Didn’t make the most popular or easiest person to deal with, but a certain dose of pragmatism turned out to be quite helpful as I navigated a turbulent time.
For those who might be curious, this is a time in my life where I fell apart but also came together. Long story about that journey. And yet here I am. Ultimately, this is a political blog. Yet we are more than political animals. We are creatures who seek meaning in life. That is what I do. If you’re on that journey with me, let’s talk.