Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the Connor Hotel in Jerome, Arizona. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 9×9 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

There are many revisions for this week’s cycle. The sky has been overpainted in a blue that contrasts nicely with the color of the building. The lower story of the building has been completed as well as the street and cars. Note the store to the far rear. Finally, I have added the suggestion of the building’s name in the upper story without actually painting it. The painting is now finished.

The current and final state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have a new painting to show you next week. See you then.