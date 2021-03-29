Image Credits: Jeff Lewhard.
I received my second (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccination about 24 hours ago. I was prepared to feel like I had a bad case of the flu, perhaps for a couple of days, but I’m just a little groggy and feel like someone punched me very hard in the shoulder. I slept a lot and might sleep some more, but the first shot actually created a more noticeable immune reaction. In that case, I felt weird almost immediately and eventually had some brief tooth-rattling chills, but they lasted about ten minutes. If the statistics are accurate, I’m now very unlikely to have an infection from the actual virus for at least six months, and maybe much longer than that. They say it will be three weeks before my immune protection reaches full power.
One of our three kids has had his first shot, our surviving parents are all vaccinated, and we feel like we’re filling in the boxes to get back to a some sense of normalcy. If you have any hesitancy about getting inoculated, I’d advise you to go ahead and do it. It brings peace of mind, and it helps everyone because each time there is a new infection there is an opportunity for someone to die or for the virus to mutate into something we cannot manage.
We had to go through some major hoops to get this done because my home county is only now indicating that they might have a vaccine for me, and that’s why my focus has been on the shortage of vaccines rather than the folks who could be vaccinated but are opting against it.
That’s going to change now as states move to get shots to everyone, not just those at higher risk. It becomes less of a private battle to protect yourself and your family and more of a collective effort to create herd immunity and stamp this virus out, or at least tamp it down to the threat level of the seasonal flu. The Biden administration will be ramping up their messaging around this idea and using a billion dollars of tax dollars to do it. But you can contribute for free by sharing your experiences and reassuring folks that the vaccine is safe and effective.
I’d also like to point out for those who hate shots and are afraid of needles that I didn’t even realize I’d been stuck the first time until I was told. To say that this shot doesn’t hurt is a major understatement. The pain comes later when the body reacts to the intruder, and it’s a minor annoyance easily handled by some Tylenol.
So, don’t be a hold out. When you get the chance, go ahead and do it, and bring as many people with you as you can. We need to get past this epidemic, and we each have our own part to play in making that happen.
I got my second shot of Pfizer on Saturday. I barely noticed a few weeks ago when the first shot went in; the second shot actually did hurt a bit. I barely felt any side effects at all. On Sunday, I went for a two-mile run, did my usual workout and nearly forgot that I might be expecting side effects. That worries me a little bit, because I wonder if my body is creating the immunity it is supposed to be creating. But I guess there’s not much to be done about it. I got my shots.
I am in group 1A (age 66) and my wife and I got our 1st dose of the Moderna vaccine on Mar. 16. We live in Chester County, PA, and the two months prior to getting the appointment (which was through the CC Health Department) we were continually applying to various sites with no luck. As a friend of our said “This is no way to run a pandemic.” I don’t know if this was due to: a) the Trump mishandling of the whole pandemic; b) the state’s inefficient distribution system; c) the fact that each county has its own… Read more »
Medicare for all and the vaccine rollout are completely unrelated. Take it from me, I’m from Australia and we have it and the rollout has been abysmal.
We’re in Chester County, too, and we gave up on waiting for them.
I got my first one two weeks ago, and am eagerly awaiting my second dose. I felt so happy after the first shot, but I couldn’t get up the next day (fever, chills, but most of all a terrible migraine). They say that’s possible because perhaps I had COVID previously (doubt it), or that it just affects younger people more than older people. I buy that. Anyway, there was a real festive vibe at our vaccination place (it was our workplace), and you could feel the hope. By May our cases will have plummeted and we’ll be normal, while other… Read more »
The shots work, folks.
I got my first Pfizer shot on Saturday. It was surprisingly organized and easy. I got an email through my patient portal from my medical group, picked a date and time and then had it done at the medical complex with tons of other people. Once you answered a few questions about how you felt, you were directed to a seat, six feet apart from everyone else, where you were immediately administered the shot, had your next appointment made, and then waited 15 minutes to make sure you were all right. My only side effect was a sore arm and… Read more »
My first Moderna left me with a sore arm, while the second left me lethargic, feverish, and with a mild headache for the better part of the following day. Not a big deal, and I kept thinking, “Wow. This vax is some powerful medicine that’s putting my immune system through a workout!” I’m so grateful to everyone that had a hand in developing and delivering these vaccines (I’ll even thank TFG for Warpspeed…but seriously, who wouldn’t have done something like that if they were facing the same situation?) On a side note I’m fascinated how we all like to share… Read more »
Got mine in February. One of the few perks of being in education. My wife gets her second at the end of the month. My eldest lives in a dorm and is getting his first dose around the same time. Just waiting on the other two to have access to the vaccine. Our state has been a bit sluggish about rolling out vaccinations. Hopefully we pick up the pace, especially with our mask mandate going away.
It is interesting how the symptoms people experience really run the gamut. I know someone in their 80’s who had nothing more than a sore arm both times, and I know someone younger than me (I’m early 60’s) who had a hell of time for about 4-5 days. So I’m preparing for anything when we get our second Moderna shot On April 6. The first round I had as sore an arm as I’ve ever had from an injection. Lasted about 2 days. I also had a little neck and shoulder stiffness. I am still amazed at how some people… Read more »
Looking forward to getting my second shot of Moderna vaccine tomorrow. First shot (Mar 2) left me with a sore arm for a few days and no other symptoms.
Colorado’s vaccine rollout seems to be fairly well organized.
Two shots of Moderna, and my experience was identical to the OP.
BTW I do have a needle phobia, which was not helped by having to sit in a car line for almost six hours at Dodger Stadium (only for round one), but a phobia doesn’t make me an idiot: I got my shots.