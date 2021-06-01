Let us join hands and consider for a moment the insanity revealed in the following Maggie Haberman tweets concerning a former president of the United States.

Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

But he is not putting out statements about the “audits” in states just for the sake of it. He’s been laser focused on them, according to several people who’ve spoken with him (as well as WaPo reporting a few weeks ago). — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

There are four basic reasons why Trump would do this.

1. He’s attempting to ensure that as many of his supporters as possible will see him as the legitimate president so he can increase the odds that at least one member of any juror will refuse to convict him of crimes, even in unfriendly jurisdictions like Manhattan, Atlanta, or Washington DC.

2. He’s attempting to foment a violent uprising that will result in him coming to power as a dictator, largely because he sees no other way to keep himself and members of his family from landing in prison.

3. He’s still acting under the influence of Russian blackmail and following instructions to do maximum damage to America’s faith in and reputation for democracy.

4. He’s genuinely insane.

I don’t think we have to choose just one.