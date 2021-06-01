Let us join hands and consider for a moment the insanity revealed in the following Maggie Haberman tweets concerning a former president of the United States.
Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0
But he is not putting out statements about the “audits” in states just for the sake of it. He’s been laser focused on them, according to several people who’ve spoken with him (as well as WaPo reporting a few weeks ago).
There are four basic reasons why Trump would do this.
1. He’s attempting to ensure that as many of his supporters as possible will see him as the legitimate president so he can increase the odds that at least one member of any juror will refuse to convict him of crimes, even in unfriendly jurisdictions like Manhattan, Atlanta, or Washington DC.
2. He’s attempting to foment a violent uprising that will result in him coming to power as a dictator, largely because he sees no other way to keep himself and members of his family from landing in prison.
3. He’s still acting under the influence of Russian blackmail and following instructions to do maximum damage to America’s faith in and reputation for democracy.
4. He’s genuinely insane.
I don’t think we have to choose just one.
I’m generally not in favor of the death penalty, but not only do I think this SOB deserves it, I’d pay good money to be a witness.
You want to turn the cult leader into a Martyr?
Nah. Much better to put him in prison for life and keep him alive as long as possible.
<BLOCKQUOTE>4. He’s genuinely insane</BLOCKQUOTE>
Senile dementia is not exactly insanity but it affects behavior.
This stuff is crazy, so crazy that it’s hard to believe anything but the option that Trump has actually lost it entirely. I hear stress does bad things to your brain. Must be bad to stress about future prison life. It probably pushed him over, and Covid surely didn’t help.
I would guess the odds are good that there are a lot of behind the scenes machinations going on in MAGA world which, when the shit hits the fan, will take most everyone by surprise. I hope the FBI and the Justice Department have their ears to the ground on this. “There’s something happening here. What it is ain’t exactly clear. There’s a man with a gun over there, telling me I got to beware. Think it’s time we stop, hey, what’s that sound? Everybody look what’s goin’ down.” The Maggie Haberman’s of the world are excited about shit like… Read more »
Nice Jonathan Edwards tune.
Here’s another reason: its a ploy to keep stringing his supporters along so he can continue to con them. Not having yet another looming date (first it was Dec. 14, then Jan 6, then Jan 20, then March and now August) when their Fuhrer will auto-magically re-ascend to the throne means the Trump Crusades, and all the resulting fundraising grift opportunities, are over.
So what happens when the appointed time arrives and nothing happens? Does he explode? I wanna see it.