Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of a scene near New Paltz, New York in the Hudson Valley. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have made a number of revisions for this week’s cycle. Note that the lit areas on the building have been brightened. To the rear, both the ridge and foliage have been updated. Out in front I have begun the process of modifying the large bush.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.