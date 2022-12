Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello, everyone at the Frog Pond. I hope you are all staying warm. That’s my plan, anyway. I noticed CBS had a Paul Simon tribute going on. Mrs. Durito pointed reminded me, of course. It’s always fun listening to other artists cover the songs of one of our master songwriters.

This is one I probably first heard either on the radio as a kid or saw him perform on one of those first seasons of SNL. Most likely it was the radio first. Enjoy.

Happy Holidays, however you celebrate.