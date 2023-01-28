Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the painting of the lakeside scene. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.



Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.

I have revised the shadowed foliage in foreground and added some to the upper left side. The painting is now finished.

The current and final state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have a new painting to show you next week. See you then.