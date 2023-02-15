Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Greetings! It’s that time again. I’ll stick to retro music again this week. This time I am sharing with you some work that members of Cluster and Brian Eno created together in the late 1970s. German progressive rock was very experimental throughout the 1970s. Cluster was one of several bands who sounded at least a bit ahead of their time. I may be biased, but I think their work holds up quite well today. This particular piece isn’t quite ambient (which was Eno’s main focus at the time) but it’s not your typical rock track either. It’s quite melancholy – the sort of music to play during a cold, rainy day.

This space is open. The jukebox has endless possibilities. It comes down to where your imagination begins and ends. The bar is open. I’ll keep checking in to see who shows up.

Cheers!